CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY

We stan a generous queen!

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real g’s move in silence like lasagna…or like Rihanna. The Bad Gal donated much-needed protective gear to NYC’s health care system, amid the coronavirus pandemic, through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Governer Cuomo took to Twitter to thank Ri Ri for her humanitarian gesture.

Rihanna also offered to purchase $700,000 worth of ventilators for her homeland Barbados.

And that’s not the extent of her charity. Our good sis is working on new music…finally! She even hopped on a track with PartyNextDoor to give us a taste of what she’s been privately working on in the studio.

Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity or brand to step up and donate to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. Designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Costello stepped up to donate fabric masks to help with the surgical face mask shortage. Fashion powerhouse LVMH used their factories to produce hand sanitizer. Gap Inc. and Ralph Lauren are making protective gear for workers. And Crocs recently announced they will be giving away free shoes to healthcare workers.

 

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
1 item
CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis…
 8 hours ago
03.30.20
4 items
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
43 Churchgoers Sick After Attending Service With 10…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Luenell
Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
6 items
Style ‘Gram (3/22- 3/29): Celebs Slaying Out In…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Opens Up About Her…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
RVA TO GO
RVA To Go: Your Guide To Local Take…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Digital Concert: Skip Marley To Perform Live On…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Farouk Systems Donates $1 Million Dollars Worth Of…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
15 items
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Photos
Close