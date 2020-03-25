White House Officials Looking To ‘Open Economy’

In a press conference on Monday, March 23 President Donald Trump introduced his plans to lift social distance guidelines in the near future, indicating that it wouldn’t be long before all Americans would be able to return back to normal life. This announcement comes with a lot of concerns.

Health experts have warned that Americans who have been infected with the Coronavirus could still spread it even if they are asymptomatic.

Allowing Americans to gather in crowds could increase the spread of the outbreak. For some, the thought of things going back to normal sounds like a good idea due to the ongoing economic distress surrounding the epidemic.

“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down,” noted Trump.

Written by Tradia with the Tea

