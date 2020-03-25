Congrats are in order for Kevin and Eniko Hart on expecting baby number two.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Eniko shared with Instagram a baby bump photo and though the world is in chaos she says they are counting their blessings.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she continued. “Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kevin Hart shared the same photo with the hashtags “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh.”

The couple has been married since 2016 and has one son together, Kenzo Kash Hart. Hart also has two children with his first wife, Torrei Hart: 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Are Expecting Second Baby Together was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com