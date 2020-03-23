Downtown Y Offers Childcare For Healthcare Professionals

Medical essential personnel at VCU can breath a sigh of release. The City of Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond have entered into a partnership to provide childcare to children of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. The ‘Y’ is the first of several emergency childcare facilities across the city and will open weekdays 6:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. for eligible children in grades K-8. However, if your child is sick, please keep them at home.

Childcare is for VCU healthcare professionals for now as city officials are in talks to include HCA and Bon Secours facilities as well.

Here’s the full story courtesy of NBC

