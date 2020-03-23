CLOSE
Community Clo
Home

Downtown Y Offers Childcare For Healthcare Professionals

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY 2016

YMCA NORTHSIDE

 

Medical essential personnel at VCU can breath a sigh of release. The City of Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond have entered into a partnership to provide childcare to children of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. The ‘Y’ is the first of several emergency childcare facilities across the city and will open weekdays 6:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. for eligible children in grades K-8. However, if your child is sick, please keep them at home.

Childcare is for VCU healthcare professionals for now as city officials are in talks to include HCA and Bon Secours facilities as well.

Here’s the full story courtesy of NBC

Childcare , Ciyt of Richmond , clovia , healthcare professionals , lawrence , miss community , NBC12 , VCU , YMCA

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 3 hours ago
03.23.20
Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
Virginia: 152 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
 2 days ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
10 Luxury Press-On Nail Shops That Can Deliver…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
NC A&T Police Officers On Leave After Forcefully…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Caught Creepin: Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
7 items
EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love’s Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
Tax Filing Deadline Moved To July 15th
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Photos
Close