CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’

In a recent interview, Ice Cube shared his thoughts on Kobe Bryant, the BIG 3 and the NBA taking his idea and not giving him credit, as well as his new film projects. 

The veteran hip-hop star also made it very clear that he “can’t wait to see” President Donald Trump in handcuffs.”

The “Friday” actor was also asked about his music career, specifically the 2018 dis track “Arrest the President,” in which he called for Trump to be arrested.  “I said: Arrest the [President],” he explained, “They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do.”

Cube went on to say “I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day.”

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

24 photos Launch gallery

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Trending US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-ALLADIN
Trending
Will Smith Admits He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus…
 43 mins ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
21 items
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding…
 17 hours ago
03.20.20
Beer Tap
Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food…
 17 hours ago
03.19.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 19 hours ago
03.20.20
Loni Love Talks About The First Time James…
 20 hours ago
03.20.20
Hot Spot: Omarion Explains Why B2K Broke Up,…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
6 Tips On How to Survive The Quarantine…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Kurtis Blow Shares His Near-Death Experience From A…
 23 hours ago
03.20.20
Netflix & Ava DuVernay Clearly Aren’t Backing Down…
 24 hours ago
03.20.20
Take Care: Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Running Through…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter, Capri, Not Included In…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close