What To Watch, Read, Listen To And Do With The Kids While You’re Social Distancing

Stuck in the house? We can relate. Seems like the way we lived changed overnight due to the coronavirus and it’s not over yet. If you are looking for things to do while you’re on virtual house arrest, here are some options we found for you.

EDUCATION:

For Parents:

Coursera –You can take classes from some of the nation’s top universities for free, or if you want to earn a certificate, for a reasonable cost.

Edx – Another site that offers online classes from universities around the world, for both educational enhancement and credit.

Carnegie Mellon Online – The prestigious university has fewer options than some of the multi-school sites, but covers the subjects it does offer in-depth. It is both paid and free but differs from other learning sites in that it’s completely self-directed.

For Kids:

National Geographic Kids

No courses, just topics in various mediums that kids can learn from in a fun way.

Whyville

A socially based learning site for young teens that helps them navigate the offline world through games and activities.

For Parents and Kids:

Homeschoolhideout.com

Tips and resources for homeschooled kids.

Scholastic

Resources to help your kids, from pre-school age to teens with in-home education.

Google Arts and Culture

A virtual way to see the artworks in hundreds of museums around the world, including the Guggenheim, MOMA, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and more, as well as content from other arts and cultural institutions worldwide.

Opensource.com

Online learning resources from a huge variety of sources in multiple disciplines.

TedEd

The educational website offers courses affiliated with the TED Talks series. The lessons are video-based, but with full lesson plans which is a great resource for home-schooling kids.

Code

A site for both adults and kids to learn coding, a potentially lucrative skill that can be done remotely.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Books:

“American Spy” – Lauren Wilkinson

A spy thriller written by an unusual author in the genre – a Black woman

“Becoming” – Michelle Obama

If you haven’t already read the former First Lady’s memoir, this might be your chance. There is now an accompanying journal based on the themes of the book.

“Rise and Grind” – Daymond John

FUBU co-founder and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Daymond John shares his secrets for success.

“Free Cyntoia – My Search For Redemption In The American Prison System” – Cyntoia Brown

The former sex trafficking victim and convicted murderer tells her story of how she overcame her

“How Not To Get Shot” – D.L. Hughley

In his outspoken way, radio personality and comedian Hughley tells the truth about race in America.

BINGEWORTHY TV

“The Stranger” – Netflix

A twisty limited series that will keep you guessing up until the end

“Monogamy” – Amazon Prime

Craig Ross’ intriguing look at relationships and how they play out during a mysterious experiment, will get you caught up – Amazon Prime

“Self-Made: Inspired By the Life of Madame C.J. Walker” (March 20th)

The life of America’s first Black millionaire – hair entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker

“Love Is Blind”

Find out what everyone’s been talking about on this viral Netflix reality dating show

NEW MUSIC

All music available via your favorite streaming sites.

Jay Electronica “A Written Testimony”

Chaka Khan “Homecoming”

(WARNING EXPLICIT LYRICS)

The Weeknd “After Hours” (album release March 20)

Jhene Aiko “Chilombo”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Suga”

PHOTO: Netflix

What To Watch, Read, Listen To And Do With The Kids While You’re Social Distancing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written by Tonya Pendleton, BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: