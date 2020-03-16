CLOSE
Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"Cats" World Premiere

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Actor Idris Elba joins the list of celebrities that have tested positive to having the coronavirus.

Elba announced the news in a video on his Twitter account. He said that although he is not currently showing symptoms, he decided to get tested due to previously being exposed to someone else that tested positive.

The London-born leading man detailed the events with his wife, Sabrina by his side. “This is serious, “ Elba said candidly. “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms that can easily spread it.”

 

RELATED: Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

He encouraged everyone to wash their hands and keep their distance. Elba went on to mention that both he and his wife were doing okay.

 

Sorry ladies, Idris Elba is officially off the market! The actor, DJ and current Sexiest Man Alive married his fiancé Sabrina Dhowre in a lavish ceremony in Morocco on Friday. According to People Magazine, the ceremony took place over three days in Marrakech, Morocco and noted that there was a “huge festival party” with camels, fire dancers and dancing. The pair first met while Elba was filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet. Smitten beyond belief, Elba popped the question to Dhowre last February. RELATED: Sabrina Dhowre Celebrates Upcoming Idris Elba Marriage With Bachelorette Party RELATED: Idris Elba Gushes Over His Fiancée RELATED: Idris Elba Explained Why He Proposed To His Fiancé Congrats to the happy couple and see photos from the wedding below!  

 

RELATED: Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

 

 

 

 

Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

