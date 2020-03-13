CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: Several States Close Schools For Upcoming Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus is causing turmoil all over the world.  Schools are closing, jobs are working from home and just in, we got a letter saying legs are closed too!

Schools in Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio, New Mexico, and Michigan have been closed and in other places school districts have extended spring break.

Since school is closed, there will also be no fun because Disney is closing all theme parks.

Wall Street has had its worst day since 1987, a travel ban is in place, and our president may even have coronavirus.

Let’s all be safe and wash our hands.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Several States Close Schools For Upcoming Weeks Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
Kiss Richmond Celebrates The Best Collaborations In R&B…
 3 hours ago
03.14.20
Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To…
 15 hours ago
03.14.20
10 items
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst…
 19 hours ago
03.14.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 20 hours ago
03.14.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 22 hours ago
03.14.20
Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance…
 22 hours ago
03.14.20
5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Happy Friday The 13th! Here’s What The Stars…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Dissing Halle Berry…
 24 hours ago
03.14.20
Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Dr. Lori S. White To Become DePauw University’s…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Photos
Close