Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push Back Three Major Films Releases

This week has been a defining moment for many companies trying to figure out how to react to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019). The NCAA has canceled women’s and men’s college basketball tournaments, known as March Madness. Coachella has been rescheduled. Even the NBA season has been suspended.

Now, in another big move, Disney has pushed back the release dates of three major films. According to Deadline, the mega-company just moved Mulan, which was scheduled for March 27; 20th Century Studios’ New Mutants, which was scheduled for April 3; and Searchlight’s Antlers, which was scheduled for April 17. Disney said they’re reviewing potential 2020 dates in regards to when the flicks will be released.

With the coronavirus being labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the moves made by Disney are smart, especially with a country like China having a whole market offline. Although some domestic theaters still remain open, countries like Denmark, Norway and Greece today joined Italy, Poland, states in India, Lebanon and Kuwait in having to close their theaters.

Other countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, Spain and Mexico have had their theaters remain open.

Mulan‘s release pushback comes not too long after it’s red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Monday.

Disney isn’t the only company pushing back their movie releases. MGM’s 007 flick No Time to Die was pushed from April 10 to November 25 and Paramount pushed A Quiet Place Part II from March 20 from a yet to be stated date.

With the coronavirus still developing, more movie release pushback are to be expected.

