Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico must have been wondering, ‘What is Beyoncé doing here?” 48-year-old Surena Henry stole a car. It was reported and police chased her until she parked in front of her own home.

When they asked Henry her identity, she said she was Beyoncé. Henry was charged with unlawful taking of a car, concealing identity and resisting arrest.

