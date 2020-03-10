CLOSE
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The Emergency Room

Dr. Arabia Mollette

Source: Dr. Arabia Mollette / Dr. Arabia Mollette

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia Mollette relocated to Cuba, where she studied and lived for seven and a half years. After she matriculated from medical school, Dr. Mollette completed her residency as an Emergency Medical Resident Physician at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. She is an Emergency Physician in NYC.

With the threat of the Coronavirus causing global panic, there are some ways you can help prevent the spread of the infection or guard yourself against the virus. And some of it begins with basic preventative measures you’d follow at any emergency room visit. The WHO reports, the most effective way to protect yourself is to thoroughly wash your hands and maintain social-distancing.

Follow these basic emergency room tips and keep them in the back of your mind for every ER visit.

Do

  • If you’ve been admitted, always ask approval for visitation from your loved one or the healthcare proxy
  • Wash your hands while visiting the patient at the Emergency Department (ED)
  • Refrain from wearing perfumes and bringing foods that can potentially cause allergic reactions
  • Minimize cell phone usage, but bring a phone charger
  • Unless you are a proxy, parent, spouse or an official advocate, please leave the room if the doctor or provider arrives to examine or talk with the patient about treatment
  • Keep a wallet-sized document of your pertinent contact information, medical history and medication list
  • Always ask questions and/or discuss your concerns with the physician or healthcare provider prior to being discharged from the ED

Don’t

  • Visit the patient if you might be contagious. If your visitation is mandatory, please wear a mask
  • Call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency. Too many calls can bring down 911 service line
  • Bring young children to the Adult ED
  • Bring food without checking restrictions
  • Cause stress to yourself, your loved one who is a patient and staff
  • Smoke before or during the visit
  • Assume it is first come, first serve. The most urgent emergencies are seen first
  • Assume that the physician and/or healthcare provider know all of your medical history, including the medications you’re currently taking
  • Panic

16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The Emergency Room  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

