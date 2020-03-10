CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable Housing

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Once this NBA season wraps up, basketball legend Charles Barkley plans to sell some of own memorabilia in order to build affordable homes in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. Some of the items he plans to sell are one of his Olympic Gold medals and a flag autographed by every member of the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

The biggest ticket item that will be up for sale?  Barkley’s MVP Trophy from his 1992-93 season with the Suns. Barkley plans to clean up between 25-30 houses in Leeds telling Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “There are so many people out there that need a hand. Any time I see people in those situations, I’m going to help if I can.”

Which pro athlete do you think is most charitable?

See story here

 

Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable Housing

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable…
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Vanna White, who has been turning letters on the Wheel of Fortune for 30 years, in action in Las Vegas, NV.
‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Timbaland arrives at the Pre GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Happy Birthday, Timbaland
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Louisiana Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have…
 20 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Bryson Tiller Newest Daughter Is The Most Adorable…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
4 items
K. Michelle Flashes Her Breasts To Crowd In…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
10 items
‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Starts #ArtworkForAriyonna…
 24 hours ago
03.10.20
Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Did Future and Lori Harvey Break…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close