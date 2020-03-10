Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable Housing

Once this NBA season wraps up, basketball legend Charles Barkley plans to sell some of own memorabilia in order to build affordable homes in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. Some of the items he plans to sell are one of his Olympic Gold medals and a flag autographed by every member of the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

The biggest ticket item that will be up for sale? Barkley’s MVP Trophy from his 1992-93 season with the Suns. Barkley plans to clean up between 25-30 houses in Leeds telling Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “There are so many people out there that need a hand. Any time I see people in those situations, I’m going to help if I can.”

