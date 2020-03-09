Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago Notorious B.I.G. Was Murdered

It’s been 23 years since the murder of Nortorious B.I.G. Against many of his team’s wishes he traveled from New York to Los Angeles six months after the death of Tupac to promote his second album, Life After Death and to film a video for “Hypnotize.”

On March 8th he attended a VIBE party at Petersen Automotive Museum where he was murdered in a drive-by shooting. Biggie had been shot four times and his death led to the end of the East Coast/West Coast beef that had plagued Hip-Hop for two years.

Where were you when you learned Biggie had been shot?

