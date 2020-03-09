CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago Notorious B.I.G. Was Murdered

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

It’s been 23 years since the murder of Nortorious B.I.G. Against many of his team’s wishes he traveled from New York to Los Angeles six months after the death of Tupac to promote his second album, Life After Death and to film a video for  “Hypnotize.”

On March 8th he attended a VIBE party at Petersen Automotive Museum where he was murdered in a drive-by shooting. Biggie had been shot four times and his death led to the end of the East Coast/West Coast beef that had plagued Hip-Hop for two years.

Where were you when you learned Biggie had been shot?

See story here

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Greatest Lines
notorious b.i.g.
22 photos
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago Notorious B.I.G. Was Murdered

Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 5 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 7 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 19 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close