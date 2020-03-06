CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

As It Turns Out, A Shirtless Todd Tucker Is An Impressive Sight To See: “Kandi Is A Blessed Woman”

Chances are when you think of the husbands, fiancés, and boyfriends of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you don’t think eye candy. That’s no disrespect to them, it’s just a fact. They are often in the background compared to their famous wives (and in some cases, they have personality traits and behaviors that just don’t make them super appealing…). So imagine the surprise of a lot of people when RHOA hubby Todd Tucker posted a photo of himself shirtless in a pool and the somewhat scrawny build some might have assumed he had was far from what he was showing off. It’s clear he’s been in the gym.

Tucker shared the photos of himself, and then an accompanying one posed up with wife Kandi Burruss, during a family trip to Jamaica they’re presently on. The father of four (including Kandi’s daughter Riley) scoffed at the idea of him having a “dad bod.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Dad Body where?” he wrote. “Lol Dad Body Dead! Let’s get it!”

Plenty of people took to the comments to commend him on being in good shape, and some even took to drooling with comments like, “Kandi is a blessed woman.”

“Todd representin’ for the grown and sexy fam!” wrote one commenter. “Salut! The young dudes don’t understand”

“Todd Getting Swole As F–k” said another.

“DAMN you look so tight and right,” commented a female follower.

“Dayuuum!! @kandi you better hold on to that hottie otherwise we are out here ready to pounce,” warned another.

Todd isn’t the only one in the family getting it right and tight out here, though. Son Ace is giving his dad a run for his money during their Caribbean getaway.

 

But in all seriousness, in between helping to maintain the family’s many business moves and helping to raise a newborn, Todd has been making time to put in the work in the gym lately. Before the family jetted off to Montego Bay, he shared a video of himself bench pressing what he described as “light work.” Maybe this was in anticipation of all the shirtless pictures he knew he would be taking?

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

View this post on Instagram

Light work! DBD! Let’s get it!

A post shared by Todd Tucker (@todd167) on

 

Impressive results!

The trip was the first vacation for baby girl Blaze Tucker by the way. The three-month-old enjoyed time in the pool with her parents and big brother. Todd and Kandi have been married since 2014, welcoming son Ace in 2016 and Blaze in November 2019.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 10 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 10 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Continue reading Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 10 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 10 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

As It Turns Out, A Shirtless Todd Tucker Is An Impressive Sight To See: “Kandi Is A Blessed Woman”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 14 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close