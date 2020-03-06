INTERVIEW: ‘Madcap Cottage’ w/ John Loecke & Jason Nixon

Get your home ready for spring at the Richmond Home + Garden Show, returning to the Richmond Raceway Complex March 6-8, 2020! With more than 250 exhibitors, the Richmond Home + Garden Show is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, connecting attendees with knowledgeable home remodeling and construction pros and garden and landscaping experts, as well as an array of goods and services designed to help you create your dream home or start your next home improvement project. The show will also showcase all things garden-related to get homeowners in the mood for spring and the warmer months ahead, including enchanting feature gardens that will inspire ideas for your future backyard sanctuary or outdoor living space. The Richmond Home + Garden Show is presented by Woodfin. Enjoy the interview with King Tutt & Mapcap Cottage’s hosts, John Loecke & Jason Nixon.

This year’s featured celebrities are acclaimed interior designers John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon of High Point, N.C.-based Madcap Cottage (madcapcottage.com). Known for its whimsical, sophisticated, yet accessible, approachable use of color, prints, and patterns, the Madcap lifestyle-driven brand captures a passion for a life well-lived — bolstered by a nod to history while always looking forward — that translates into home accessories that range from rugs, lighting, and fabric to wallpaper, tabletop, bedding, dog products, children’s furniture, and more.

The Madcap Cottage-curated selection of vintage and antique goods can be found on Sothebys.com, One Kings Lane, and Chairish. The Madcaps also have a best-selling fabric collection with Robert Allen @Home and licensed programs with Smith + Noble, York Wallcoverings, BBJ Linen, Mirth Studio, Momeni, Newport Cottages, and Port 68, among others. Their latest book, “Prints Charming: Create Absolutely Beautiful Interiors with Prints & Patterns,” was published by Abrams and named one of the top design books of the year by Southern Living magazine.

Meet with Loecke and Nixon on the Fresh Ideas Stage Saturday, March 7 (11AM and 3PM) and Sunday, March 8 (12PM and 3PM) when they’ll share their playfully refined yet stylishly liveable tips and takeaways that show attendees can use to bring out the joy in their home and design an abode they love.

Recognizing the need to hire qualified workers in the home and landscaping industries, and to help workers find jobs, the Richmond Home + Garden Show hosts TRADE DAY on FRIDAY, MARCH 6 to help bridge the local labor gap.

According to a recent survey by the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk, more than 80% of Virginia construction firms report that they are having a “hard time filling some or all positions,” from brick layers, electricians, and plumbers to project managers, BIM personnel, and quality control staff.

TRADE DAY was created to bring trade professionals in search of employment to those exhibitors in search of skilled workers. This is a fantastic opportunity for potential employees to learn more about local companies and various industries in an informal yet face-to-face setting.

