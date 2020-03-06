CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eva’s Corner: Does Body Count Matter?

Is this still a thing?

Eva proposes the question does body count really matter? When dating there has always been a double standard with the number of sexual partners.

Men usually gravitate toward women who seem “pure”, while women are the opposite and don’t have the patience for new learners.

At the end of the day, people will always care about body count.  If you want to know the answer then be prepared for the answer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Does Body Count Matter?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 14 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close