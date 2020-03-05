CLOSE
Yikes: RHOA’s Marc Daly’s Restaurant Cited For Vermin & Improper Food Storage (Exclusive)

His marriage to “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kenya Moore unraveled in front of the cameras.

But it looks like RHOA husband Marc Daly has more problems to worry about. His restaurant, “SoCo,” was cited last month for a flurry of health code violations, BOSSIP has learned.

Inspectors from New York City’s Health Department performed a routine probe on the southern fusion restaurant on Feb. 13, and found:

-Food wasn’t properly protected from sources of contamination during storage, prep, transportation, display or service.

-Cold food items weren’t being refrigerated at appropriate temperatures.

-Live roaches were present in both the kitchen and/or dining area.

-There was evidence of mice in the kitchen and/or dining area.

-The restaurant isn’t vermin proof and has conditions that are conducive to attracting vermin and allowing them to exist.

The health department ultimately gave the eatery an “A” grade, but the 28 violation points were the most that it had ever racked up, according to city records obtained by BOSSIP.

Social media users blasted Daly over last weekend’s episode, where despite his wife’s efforts to placate him, he criticized her attempts to dress him, made fun of her outfit for their charity event and took her frenemy Marlo’s side in a dispute over the seating chart.

Producers said the day after their charity event, Moore and Daly announced they were separating.

Perhaps Daly and Moore’s marriage troubles kept him from tending to his business?

We’ve reached out to SoCo for comment.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

