Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That Martin Revival After Everything, Says Cast “Love Each Other So Much”

Written by Victoria Uwumarogie

If you’re a longtime fan of the old Fox sitcom Martin and wondered what became of talks for a revival, former star Tisha Campbell says you can blame the busy schedules of the cast for the delay in progress.

“Everybody’s working their behinds off,” she said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight recently. “So we’re all trying to find the time.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Tichina [Arnold] has her show, and Martin [Lawrence] and his movies,” she continued, speaking on Arnold’s hit CBS sitcom The Neighborhood and the success of the recent third installment of Lawrence’s Bad Boys franchise.

“Carl [Anthony Payne II] is working constantly and doing stand-up,” she added. “So the time is so hard to kind of schedule to do something like that.”

In addition to that, the 51-year-old actress and mother of two noted that they still also contend with the fact that another one of their important cast members, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016. He was only 52 and passed away unexpectedly after being placed on life support following a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen.

“Rest in peace Tommy,” she said about her late friend. “That’s one of the reasons why it’s a little hard because Tommy’s not with us.”

Nevertheless, she made it clear that the cast is definitely still conversing about the opportunity to make that revival of the series happen and that they still all “love each other so much.”

Martin ran for five seasons, from 1992 to 1997. The series came to an end as behind-the-scenes drama hit a fever pitch, with Campbell filing a lawsuit in 1997 against Lawrence for sexual harassment and also against HBO Independent Productions for, as she claimed, their lack of action in regards to her complaints about him. The suit was settled that same year and details of a settlement weren’t made public, but Campbell did return after being out most of the final season to film the two-part finale. Still, Lawrence said in a recent interview with GQ to promote Bad Boys for Life that he chose to end the show after the situation. He also said that as far as Campbell’s allegations against him, “none of that was true. It was all a lot of bulls–t.”

“We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen,” he said in the interview. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

That being said, Campbell’s excitement about the possibility of a reboot comes after she said in January that she was taken aback by Lawrence’s remarks in regards to her lawsuit, but that they talked about it and decided to move on.

“I took a day and I was like, I’m a just hit him up. So I hit him up,” Campbell said while visiting The Talk. “He called me within a minute. It didn’t even take him a minute to call me back. I was like, ‘Hey.’ He was like, ‘T.’ I said, ‘Yo! Are we good?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, T. Don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you. I love your family.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

In the end, she said they were in a good place, and after her comments, Lawrence wrote on Instagram, “Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be!”

The two were initially able to reconnect after the entire Martin cast, minus Ford was pictured following a reunion in 2018.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

As for the present day, Campbell is also quite busy when it comes to making time for a Martin reboot because she has a whole Fox sitcom she’s a star on called Outmatched. The series, about a blue-collared family in Atlantic City and their friends, is in its first season and premiered in January.

In the end, fans may be torn about whether or not they want to see another iteration of Martin on TV again, but if you ask Campbell, she and the cast are still hopeful about making it happen, despite whatever may have ended the show in the past.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show 'Martin' [PHOTOS] 27 photos Launch gallery Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show 'Martin' [PHOTOS] 1. Martin Lawrence Source: 1 of 27 2. Tisha Campbell Source: 2 of 27 3. Carl Anthony Payne II Source: 3 of 27 4. Tichina Arnold Source: 4 of 27 5. Thomas Mikal Ford Source: 5 of 27 6. Garrett Morris Source: 6 of 27 7. Jon Gries Source: 7 of 27 8. David Alan Grier Source: 8 of 27 9. Tracy Morgan Source: 9 of 27 10. Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. Source: 10 of 27 11. Bentley Kyle Evans Source: 11 of 27 12. LaWanda Page Source: 12 of 27 13. Chris Rock Source: 13 of 27 14. Laura Hayes Source: 14 of 27 15. Michael Colyar Source: 15 of 27 16. Gary Coleman Source: 16 of 27 17. Kellita Smith Source: 17 of 27 18. Sherman Helmsley Source: 18 of 27 19. James Lesure Source: 19 of 27 20. Mark Curry Source: 20 of 27 21. Luis Antonio Ramos Source: 21 of 27 22. John Amos Source: 22 of 27 23. Yolanda Whitaker (aka Yo-Yo) Source: 23 of 27 24. Lynn Whitfield Source: 24 of 27 25. Armelia McQueen Source: 25 of 27 26. Ellia English Source: 26 of 27 27. Tony Cox Source: 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show ‘Martin’ [PHOTOS] Remembering The Cast From The Hit TV Show 'Martin' [PHOTOS]

Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That Martin Revival After Everything, Says Cast “Love Each Other So Much” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com