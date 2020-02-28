CLOSE
District Attorney Leading Efforts To Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions In California

California district attorney, Jackie Lacey, is going above and beyond to dismiss over 66,000 marijuana convictions in California. In 2016 Proposition 64 made marijuana legal in California and called for all felony convictions to be reduced to misdemeanors.

Now, in a big move, Lacy is calling for the dismissal of all marijuana convictions for those over 50-years-old and under 21, people whose last crime conviction was over 10 years ago, and those who have successfully completed probation.

The dismissal will help those that have been unable to find work or housing due to their past marijuana conviction. The DA is even making sure that all dismissed cases will be sealed.

Do you think marijuana should be legal on the federal level? Why or why not?

See story here

 

Not now
Close