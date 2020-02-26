Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She Married Herself

| 02.26.20
Mya is still on fire….almost 22 years after dropping her debut album in the late 1990’s on Interscope Records.

Mya has sold over 3.2 million records and she is still giving her fans the best of her. I’ve know Ms. Mya since we were teenagers; she is still the same sweet girl that burst on the scene dropping hit after hit after hit!

A lot has changed since then and now Mya is a an independent artist with her own label Planet 9.

In addition, Mya recently dropped a photo of herself in a wedding gown. It broke internet. But, it was later revealed that photo was taken while she was on the set of her music video for “The Truth” and Mya shared that she married herself. She talks to Steph Lova about that and more!

