Hot Spot: 50 Cent Trolling Again On The Gram + Billy Cosby Speaks on Harvey Weinstein

Does 50 Cent ever learn?

Every time we think that 50 has turned over a new leaf, he posts something on Instagram that makes us shake our head. This time, the hip-hop mogul posted a distasteful post about Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter.

50 Cent isn’t the only one posting stupid things on Instagram. The PR team representing Bill Cosby posted a message in support of Harvey Weinstein.

Hear about all of these; plus the latest on Nipsey Hussle‘s alleged killer in the video above.

Hot Spot: 50 Cent Trolling Again On The Gram + Billy Cosby Speaks on Harvey Weinstein  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

