Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]

We told you a few weeks ago about Erykah Badu‘s new incense line, well they officially went on sale this weekend. Some people were trying to claim that Badu was inspired by the idea from Gwyneth Paltrow, who sold a “similar” scented candle a few weeks prior. We even had a special guest chime in during the Hot Spot!

By the way, she sold out in under 20 minutes.

My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow . That’s a whole nother kinda pu$$¥. I been in the lab for years. I stay on my pu$$¥ muscle hustle . However, Panties off to Gwen’s candle! 🙏🏽❤️ we love @goop . — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) February 23, 2020

Written by Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

