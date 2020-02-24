CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]

 

We told you a few weeks ago about Erykah Badu‘s new incense line, well they officially went on sale this weekend. Some people were trying to claim that Badu was inspired by the idea from Gwyneth Paltrow, who sold a “similar” scented candle a few weeks prior. We even had a special guest chime in during the Hot Spot!

By the way, she sold out in under 20 minutes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Plays ‘Moonlight Sonata’ At Memorial After…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder
Jay-Z’s Marci Venture Partners Raises $85 Million Fund
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
I Love My HBCU : North Carolina A&T…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 16 hours ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 17 hours ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 19 hours ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 20 hours ago
02.25.20
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru…
 20 hours ago
02.25.20
15 items
#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe &…
 21 hours ago
02.25.20
I Love My HBCU: Attending An HBCU With…
 22 hours ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 23 hours ago
02.25.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 23 hours ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 24 hours ago
02.25.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 24 hours ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close