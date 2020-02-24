CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Set To Make First Court Appearance On New Charges

Jussie Smollett mugshot

Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office / Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Empire star, Jussie Smollett will be in a Chicago courtroom on Monday (February 24) on new charges of felony disorderly conduct. A new prosecutor was assigned to Smollett’s case after it was deemed “in the interest of justice” to bring the new charges against him. US Attorney Dan Webb has been assigned to the case after charges were dropped due to Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx appeared to be the cause of several mishandlings of the case.

Smollett will appear before Judge LeRoy K. Martin, Jr at 9:30 am CST at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse and will either be released or held in jail on bail.

Do you think Jussie Smollett will go to jail? Should he go to jail?

See story here

