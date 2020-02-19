Janet Jackson Writes Tribute To Ja’Net DuBois

A lot of people are remembering Ja’Net DuBois after she passed away on Tuesday. One tribute was from Janet Jackson. DuBois played Jackson’s adoptive mother on the hit sitcom Good Times. Jackson wrote on Instagram, “I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment.”

Jackson continued, “I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends.Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you.” What was your favorite Willona and Penny interaction on Good Times?

