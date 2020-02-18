CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ne-Yo Getting Divorced, Monica May Be Reconciling With Her Ex Husband & More [VIDEO]

While Ne-Yo and his wife are getting divorced due to what seems to be incompatibility, Monica and her husband Shannon Brown seem to be working on getting back together. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, people are still blaming Loni Love for the reason Tamar Braxton got fired, but Loni showed Tamar some love in The Real’s 1000th episode saying the show was in part her idea. Watch Gary’s tea below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ne-Yo Getting Divorced, Monica May Be Reconciling With Her Ex Husband & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Was Ja’net Dubois The First “Play Auntie” In…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Is Blacker, Bolder & Better…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
Moneybagg Yo Got Himself Some Brand New Teeth…
 16 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 16 hours ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 17 hours ago
02.19.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Was BOSSED Up In Balenciaga
 17 hours ago
02.19.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 17 hours ago
02.18.20
3 items
Michelle Obama Posted Up At Prom In This…
 18 hours ago
02.19.20
Medicine For Millennials: Is It Actually Possible To…
 18 hours ago
02.19.20
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 20 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 20 hours ago
02.18.20
Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On…
 20 hours ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close