Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

On this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, the competition lost out on somebody with some serious singing chops: the one and only Chaka Khan.

A lot of fans were upset by her elimination before even finding out who was behind the mask, but once a reveal was made, there was some serious outrage over getting rid of a legend so early on.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out the video down below to see Miss Monster’s reveal and how the crowd and the judges react to Chaka Khan’s unmasking:

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…
 1 hour ago
02.13.20
10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her…
 5 hours ago
02.13.20
Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy…
 7 hours ago
02.13.20
HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University
 7 hours ago
02.13.20
Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each…
 16 hours ago
02.13.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 21 hours ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 23 hours ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 24 hours ago
02.13.20
6 items
Issa Rae’s Fabulous #NYFW Style
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
13 items
13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose’s Tattoos
 1 day ago
02.13.20
7 items
Serena Williams Shows Her Best Collection At #NYFW
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close