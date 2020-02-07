CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook Live

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey, who was rapping on Facebook Live at the time of his murder.

CNN.com reports,  “Around 6:45 pm, police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. Once they arrived at the scene, police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive.”

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Facebook has removed the video.

He was reportedly rapping for 35 seconds from inside of a car, according to CNN. A nearby store clerk told NBC New York, “I thought it was a firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious.”

Another witness said, “The guy literally got shot in front of my friend’s house. It’s horrible.”

Jeremiah’s mother, Debra Dickey, told CNN,  “I just miss my son. I shouldn’t have to be sitting here sobbing while they’re still out there running free.”

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook Live  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
27 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Sues CBS For…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
7 items
Celebrities Who Speak Out On Criminal Justice Reform
 2 days ago
02.09.20
32 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
10 items
The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
EXCLUSIVE: Angelica Ross Says Rocking Her Beautiful Big…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
OHIO: Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
5 items
Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close