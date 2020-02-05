CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

Boxer Gervonta Davis has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child during a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

TMZ reports, the current WBA lightweight boxing champion surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is facing one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together,” the Coral Gables Police Department told the outlet. “[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case.”

Video went viral shortly after the alleged incident was caught on camera. Davis later acknowledged he was “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend, but denied ever hitting her.

“I never once hit her … yeah I was aggressive and told her come on,” He wrote on his Instagram Story. “That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

The Baltimore native has previously faced assault charges. In 2018, he was allegedly involved in a street fight, earning him a disorderly conduct charge. In 2017, he reportedly punched a childhood friend in the head and fought a man in a Virginia mall, which resulted in another disorderly conduct charge. All charges were eventually dropped.

Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

Continue reading Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kevin Hart In The Midst Of “A Resurrection”
 10 hours ago
02.05.20
Chiraq movie
Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson “Saw” Reboot…
 10 hours ago
02.05.20
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close