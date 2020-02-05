CLOSE
Legendary Costume Designer Ruth Carter Curates First Collection With H&M

 

With four days into black history month, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter (Black Panther, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X) made herstory by releasing her first collection with retail giant, H&M. The collection is the perfect meld of a blackity black moment and 80’s vibes personified.

“People think that I got into this business because of fashion, but it was the storytelling aspect that drew me in,” is what Ruth Carter told Vogue during a recent phone interview and her 10-piece collection proves that. The collection of hoodies, T-shirts, and bucket hats are a direct reflection of Carter’s love for our people and her upbringing. With a vibrant ’80s-style streetwear feel, the collection bears similarities to urban brands like Fubu, Cross Colours, and Karl Kani. However, for Ruth Carter, the collection tells the story of exactly how black, proud and empowered her influencers were.

The collection is indeed proof that Ruth Carter didn’t just arrive without struggles as a black woman in a space that hasn’t been inclusive or black girl-friendly. The collection is, however, a push for people of color, women, and creatives in pursuit of greatness who need to be empowered. Personally, as a lover of fashion, the collection is a breath of fresh air; by going against the grain, offers something different. Ruth Carter’s “Ruthless” collection definitely proves George C. Wolfe right yet again because this collection offers style and empowerment (at the same damn time).

“GOD CREATED BLACK PEOPLE; BLACK PEOPLE CREATED STYLE”– George C. Wolfe 

With plenty of bad press under their belt, collaborating with the iconic Ruth Carter is definitely a step in the right direction for H&M. In an interview with Essence, Carter stated that she felt the partnership was an opportunity for H&M to “show the world that they too want to Do The Right Thing.

Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars

27 Black-Owned Etsy Shops To Support During Black History Month And Beyond

Legendary Costume Designer Ruth Carter Curates First Collection With H&M

