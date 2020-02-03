They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

Radio One Exclusives
| 02.03.20
Dismiss

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be taking a look at golfers who came before Tiger Woods and the struggles to play the game in a segregated society. Today we take a look at Mel Blackwell.

Mel Blackwell started playing golf about 30 years ago. He quickly found out how difficult it would be to play at some of the Golf courses around the country. As a result, Blackwell joined the famed Golf Group the Pro Duffers.

In the late ’50s, a group of golfers from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, known as the “Del Val” golf club contacted several of their former Howard University classmates who lived in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. The two groups played Golf against each other because none were permitted to join any of the major tours. Afterward, the nine Golfs from Howard created their own group and settled on a name: The “Pro Duffers.”

Now with 15 chapters across the United States, the Duffers are the biggest African-American Golf group in the country.

 

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONTENT BELOW

#BHM2020: Landmark Educational Cases & Moments [Gallery]

Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Sterling K. Brown

They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Zoë﻿ Kravitz Is A…
 16 hours ago
02.04.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…
 21 hours ago
02.04.20
Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline…
 21 hours ago
02.04.20
Princess Love Gives Updates On Status Of Her…
 21 hours ago
02.04.20
The Hot Spot: Kanye West Discusses The Evils…
 21 hours ago
02.04.20
Pastor Troy Addresses Controversial Comments About Lil Nas…
 21 hours ago
02.04.20
20 items
Sistas Have Officially Added Travis Kelce To The…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
Run That Back Season 2 Episode 1: Remembering…
 23 hours ago
02.04.20
McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast: Ledeana Brown
 23 hours ago
02.04.20
14th Rome Film Festival - Bill Murray Masterclass - Red Carpet
Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” Commercial Wins USA Today’s Super…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 24 hours ago
02.04.20
Janet Jackson
Did You Celebrate Janet Jackson Appreciation Day?
 24 hours ago
02.03.20
2019 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals
Ciara Shows Off Pregnant Belly In Kobe Jersey
 24 hours ago
02.03.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close