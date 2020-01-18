Is It A Gamble? Virginia’s Pamunkey Tribe To Build A $350 Million Casino In Richmond

Virginia’s Pamunkey Tribe is making headlines with its plans to develop a $350 million casino resort in Richmond, Virginia.

The tribe has purchased property in the city’s southside for the development. The facility is set to include a luxury hotel with views of the James River and the downtown skyline.

Along with developing a casino in the Cap City, the Native American tribe has also purchased land in Norfolk along the Elizabeth River. Once built, the tribe has agreed to pay the cities a percentage of the money earned through gambling.

The Pamunkey Indians are an indigenous tribe, native to Virginia, that have inhabited the Commonwealth since before the English’s arrival in 1607.

