The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

QB Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, securing his place in NFL history as the youngest player to be dubbed Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs Defeat The 49ers In Super Bowl LIV Victory! was originally published on espnrichmond.com

