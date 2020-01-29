City Council Members Urge Mayor Stoney To Withdraw Navy Hill Proposal

In RVA, all eyes are on the Navy Hill Development Project, a proposal introduced by the NHDC (NH District Corp) and Mayor Levar Stoney to revive a 10-block radius of downtown Richmond. The documents include plans to redevelop the area ultimately creating new jobs, affordable housing, additional revenue and other opportunities, like the construction of a state-of-the-art arena.
On Monday Richmond City Council members asked Mayor Stoney to withdraw the Navy Hill proposal and to essentially restart the process by having interested parties submit new proposals on what to do with the city-owned land in downtown Richmond.
Mayor Levar Stoney took to Twitter to express his disappointment.
