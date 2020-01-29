City Council Members Urge Mayor Stoney To Withdraw Navy Hill Proposal

In RVA, all eyes are on the Navy Hill Development Project, a proposal introduced by the NHDC (NH District Corp) and Mayor Levar Stoney to revive a 10-block radius of downtown Richmond. The documents include plans to redevelop the area ultimately creating new jobs, affordable housing, additional revenue and other opportunities, like the construction of a state-of-the-art arena.

On Monday Richmond City Council members asked Mayor Stoney to withdraw the Navy Hill proposal and to essentially restart the process by having interested parties submit new proposals on what to do with the city-owned land in downtown Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

It boils down to this – they don't want to go on the record voting against 2,000 jobs from CoStar, $300 M for black and brown businesses, and hundreds of units of affordable housing. These members need to come to the table & do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/eAAAuachnV — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 28, 2020

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: