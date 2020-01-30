Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen NFL Star’s Sexuality

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna “Shay” Jenkins-Hernandez was interviewed on Good Morning America about the Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, she spoke on the NFL star’s sexuality and whether she knew he was bisexual.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” said Shay, “Although I have had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”

Shay went on to say she wishes Aaron would’ve discussed his sexuality with her and that she would’ve been supportive of him. She went on to say that no one, “should feel ashamed of who they are inside regardless of who they love.”

Would you support your spouse if you learned they were bisexual?

