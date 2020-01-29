Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Prices Soar , Scumbags Pushing Fakes

With any tragedy, there are opportunists and sport memorabilia dealers who are hoping to cash in with fake autographed merchandise and collectibles on eBay and other sites.

Many dealers aren’t selling Kobe merchandise because they feel its wrong to cash in on fans who are still dealing with the loss of Kobe.

One Kobe basketball card, that was expected to sell for around $2,500 has already sold for almost $50,000.

Sports memorabilia dealers are urging buyers to only purchase from reputable sellers who have authenticated merchandise.

Have you seen some scam artists trying to sell fake or overpriced Kobe memorabilia?

