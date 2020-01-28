CLOSE
Late Night Hosts Honor Kobe Bryant

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Monday’s late-night talk shows took various angles in honoring Kobe Bryant. Jimmy Kimmel did a show with no audience. He opened the program with a heart-filled monologue about his relationship with Bryant and showed clips from past interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Fallon told a story on The Tonight Show about when he and Kobe went on a beer run for a party when they first met.

James Corden and Conan O’Brien also shared tributes to Bryant.

What Kobe tribute has hit you the most?

See story here

