Late Night Hosts Honor Kobe Bryant

Monday’s late-night talk shows took various angles in honoring Kobe Bryant. Jimmy Kimmel did a show with no audience. He opened the program with a heart-filled monologue about his relationship with Bryant and showed clips from past interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Fallon told a story on The Tonight Show about when he and Kobe went on a beer run for a party when they first met.

James Corden and Conan O’Brien also shared tributes to Bryant.

