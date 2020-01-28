CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’

2019 Salute Her Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox is back with a new video for her single Easy Way.

The song–written by songwriter and producer Rico Love–shares the ups and downs of being in love. The song was released in November and is the first single off her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the WTLC text club by texting TeamWTLC TO 71007

According to Singersroom, Cox stated, ” I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

Check out the video:

See Also: 

The Apollo Theater Crowd Can Be Tough: Here’s What Deborah Cox’s First Time With Them Was Like

Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Willie D
Willie D Wishes Charles Barkley Would’ve Died Instead…
 6 hours ago
01.29.20
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant by…
 6 hours ago
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Prices Soar, Scumbags Pushing Fakes
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
19 items
Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
MANE SLAY: Lauren London’s Bob Is Giving Us…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is…
 21 hours ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 23 hours ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
20 items
The Bald, The Baaaaad & The Beautiful: The…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
10 items
Taraji P. Henson Surprises Fans At Target For…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
JIMMY KIMMEL
Late Night Hosts Honor Kobe Bryant
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close