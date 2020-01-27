Grammys 2020: Full List Of Winners

Music’s Biggest Night wrapped up its 2019-2020 season with a slew of major winners, performances and more. Houston’s own Lizzo captured two Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.
Billie Eilish was the night’s biggest winner as she took home Album, Song, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. She’s the youngest artist to ever sweep the four major award categories at only 18.
Elsewhere, the night belonged to the late Nipsey Hussle. Earlier in the day, he was posthumously awarded Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy and on the Grammy stage, he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend.
See the full list of winners below.
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
WINNER: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
WINNER: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
WINNER: “7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
WINNER: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
WINNER: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
WINNER: “Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
WINNER: “Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
WINNER: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
WINNER: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
WINNER: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
WINNER: Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana, soloist
WINNER: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
WINNER: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride
WINNER: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
WINNER: “God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
WINNER: Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
WINNER: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, Producer
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
WINNER: #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100Pre, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
WINNER: El Mal Querer, Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)
Caminado, Joss Favela
Percepcion, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
WINNER: De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER (TIE): Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
WINNER (TIE): A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine
“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
“Faraway Look,” Yola
Best American Roots Song
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
WINNER: “Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
WINNER: Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
WINNER: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
WINNER: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalawai’Anui, Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
WINNER: Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
Best World Music Album
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
WINNER: Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High!, Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Spoken Word Album
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
WINNER: Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
WINNER: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
WINNER: Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
WINNER: A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4
“Girl in the Movies,” From: Dumplin’
WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born
“Sprit,” From: The Lion King
“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria
Best Instrumental Composition
“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
WINNER: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
WINNER: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Recording Package
Anonimas & Resilientes
WINNER: Chris Cornell
Hold That Tiger
I,I
Intellexual
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Anima
Gold in Brass Age
1963: New Directions
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945
WINNER: Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Best Album Notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
WINNER: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chicaksaw County- The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New AGe MMusic 1980-1990, Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
WINNER: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
WINNER: Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances, Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
WINNER: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
The Savior, Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers;Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
WINNER: Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
Brucker, Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
WINNER: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Weiberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Best Opera Recording
Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja
Best Choral Performance
Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
WINNER: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
The Hope of Loving, Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall to Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
Freedom & Faith, PUBLIQuartet
Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio
WINNER: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
“The Orchestral Organ,” Jan Kraybill
“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
The Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by Gyorgy Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
WINNER: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
WINNER: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Berme: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
WINNER: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J.Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane,” FKA twigs
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo
Best Music Film
WINNER: Homecoming
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
