Diddy Sparks Donations For Kids Battling Cancer With Viral Video

Diddy is supporting a non-profit that is helping children battling cancer. Former celebrity marijuana dealer, Milk Tyson launched a campaign to get Diddy’s attention by encouraging children with cancer to ask Diddy to dance with them.

Miami-based nonprofit, Fighting All Monsters, were the creators of the viral video that featured children and Snoop Dogg dancing to Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life” song and holding up signs asking the music mogul to dance with them.

It did get the “Bad Boy’s” attention, he responded to the requests writing about how inspired he was by the video and confirming that he’ll dance with them.

Since Diddy reposted the video, F.A.M has received 100 iPads for the kids and a donation of two tickets to the Super Bowl game in Miami. Diddy also is planning something big with the kids.

