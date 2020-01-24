CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Sparks Donations For Kids Battling Cancer With Viral Video

 

Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Diddy is supporting a non-profit that is helping children battling cancer. Former celebrity marijuana dealer, Milk Tyson launched a campaign to get Diddy’s attention by encouraging children with cancer to ask Diddy to dance with them.

Miami-based nonprofit, Fighting All Monsters, were the creators of the viral video that featured children and Snoop Dogg dancing to Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life” song and holding up signs asking the music mogul to dance with them.

It did get the “Bad Boy’s” attention, he responded to the requests writing about how inspired he was by the video and confirming that he’ll dance with them.

Since Diddy reposted the video, F.A.M has received 100 iPads for the kids and a donation of two tickets to the Super Bowl game in Miami. Diddy also is planning something big with the kids.

Is there a video that has inspired you? Share it with us!

See story here

Diddy Sparks Donations For Kids Battling Cancer With Viral Video

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael Kors - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 1 hour ago
01.24.20
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
First Look At Mary J. Blige In “Power”…
 2 hours ago
01.24.20
Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store
Diddy Sparks Donations For Kids Battling Cancer With…
 3 hours ago
01.24.20
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah Pits Maine Lobster Roll Against Popeyes Chicken…
 4 hours ago
01.24.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed…
 8 hours ago
01.24.20
5 items
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During…
 22 hours ago
01.24.20
Speak Yo Truth! Keke Palmer Opens Up About…
 23 hours ago
01.24.20
News You Can’t Use With Special K: What…
 24 hours ago
01.24.20
Eva’s Corner: At What Age Should Parents Kick…
 24 hours ago
01.24.20
Black Tony’s Selling Tickets To Rickey Smiley’s Unsung…
 24 hours ago
01.24.20
25 items
FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
10/27/1987, OCT 28 1987, MAY 18 1988; Whitney Houston at Big Mac.;
Clive Davis Plans On Making His Own Whitney…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
43 items
How Gorgeous Would It Have Been If Zuhair…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
I Shaved My Baby Girl’s Hair Off To…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close