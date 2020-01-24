Oprah Pits Maine Lobster Roll Against Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Oprah Winfrey is touring the country with her 2020 Vision tour. As she travels, Winfrey is getting different tastes of America.

In an Instagram video, Oprah tasted an authentic Lobster Roll during her visit to Maine. Winfrey savored the deliciousness and said, “I think that Popeyes chicken sandwich has some competition.”

Yes, it’s comparing apples to oranges but anyone who’s had a good lobster roll would probably say the same thing.

What is your favorite sandwich?

See story here