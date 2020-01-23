CLOSE
Clive Davis Plans On Making His Own Whitney Houston Biopic

10/27/1987, OCT 28 1987, MAY 18 1988; Whitney Houston at Big Mac.;

Source: Brian Brainerd / Getty

Music executive Clive Davis wants to put his own stamp on a Whitney Houston biopic. Davis, who discovered Whitney told the Los Angeles Times, “the story of Whitney Houston has not been told yet.”

Lifetime attempted to tell Whitney’s story, however public backlash and a lawsuit from her family overshadowed the biopic.

Davis says he was “optimistic” about the Lifetime documentary after interviewing with the director, Kevin Macdonald, for five hours and offering him everything from his Rolodex to archived material related to Whitney but says the doc was too “sensationalistic.”

Davis says he will make his own biopic with a “great writer and a great director.” Davis has yet to reveal a timeline for the Whitney documentary.

Do you think Clive Davis will tell Whitney’s story in the proper way?

