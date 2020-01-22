CLOSE
Representative Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Senate Impeachment Trial

Education Activists Hold Charter School Rally In Brooklyn

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Democratic impeachment manager, Hakeem Jeffries (NY)  took a quote from Notorious B.I.G as he reiterated in his closing arguments, the reason why the trial was taking place.

He answered a question posed by the president’s impeachment lawyer, Jay Sekulow,  who asked “why are here,” Jeffries answered by describing the actions of the president that are being called into question and ended with Biggie’s lyric, “If you don’t know, now you know.”

Jeffries’ statement also answered the question as to why the Senate must subpoena acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney.

What is the best use of a Hip-Hop line outside of the culture? What is your all-time favorite Hip-Hop lyric?

See story here

Representative Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Senate Impeachment Trial

