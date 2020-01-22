CLOSE
Missy Elliott And H.E.R. Star In Pepsi’s Super Bowl Ad

Michelle Obama SXSW 2016 Keynote

Source: WENN.com / WENN

There might be one Super Bowl commercial that will make you nod your head. Missy Elliott and H.E.R. will star in Pepsi’s big game ad.

The commercial will feature the new Pepsi Zero matte black can. Missy tweeted a photo of the two in anticipation of the commercial. She captioned it saying, “Ok @hermusicx. We about to drop some fire.” H.E.R. replied, “You’re legendary!!! Can’t wait!!”

Would you want to hear a full collaboration with them?

