CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Here Are The Laziest States In America, According To The CDC

Celebrity Big Brother

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

When you come home from a hard day of work, do you immediately head to the couch and do very little until it’s time for bed? Then you might live in the south.

So says a new study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which asked, “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?”

The CDC found that 30 percent of adults who responded “no” came from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Northeast clocked in at 25.6 percent.

Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon, and the District of Columbia seem to have the most active residents, with less than 20 percent admitting to inactivity.

How much exercise do you clock in on a regular day? What’s your go-to activity?

See story here

According To The CDC , Here Are The Laziest States In America

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Rihanna on Vogue Cover
Rihanna ‘Flirted With’ the Idea of Dating Drake…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez Documentary Blindsided, Pissed Off Odin Lloyd’s…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 24 hours ago
01.21.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
12 itemsSAG Awards Arrivals 2019
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Michelle Obama InStyle
Michelle Obama’s School Lunch Nutrition Rules Are No…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
She’s Shook: Selena Gomez Fans Try To Dethrone…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Speaks Out After Premiere Of…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Tithing Discounts For…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
The Hot Spot: Treach Says The Real Reason…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Accused Of Spitting On…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close