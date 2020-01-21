CLOSE
Rihanna ‘Flirted With’ the Idea of Dating Drake As They’re Spotted Together After Hassan Jameel Split

Now that Rihanna has allegedly broken up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, the Fenty CEO was been spotted with her ex, Drake. The singers were spotted at the Yams Day Charity Show in New York, an event that honors ASAP Yams, who passed away on January 18, 2015.

Of course ASAP Rocky was there, who Rihanna was also spotted with. Rocky and Rihanna attended the British Fashion Awards and she was present at his show in Sweden last month.

Rihanna spent Drake’s birthday with him in Los Angeles back in October, she talked to Vogue about Drake back in May saying, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” I guess that’s all changed now.

Who should Rihanna date, A$AP Rocky or Drake?

