CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

The 2001 Essence Awards

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

It’s mind blowing that the late, great Aaliyah would be turning 41 years old today. Baby Girl may have lived a short life, but fortunately for us, we got to see her shine like the star that she is.

Aaliyah was living the good life at 22 years old; engaged to Dame Dash, finishing up her self titled third album, and making her mark on the film industry after starring in Romeo Must Die and Queen Of The Damned before tragedy struck. Almost 20 years after she got her wings, her vibrant legacy continues to live on. Everyone from Drake to J. Cole has sampled an Aaliyah track and paid homage to her every chance they get.

“Every Time I saw Aaliyah, she was happy. She had that prescenece that few people have.”- Beyonce

“She was one of the best people I’ve ever met. Even with the pain i felt, I would do it all over again.”

“Aaliyah has had probably the most impact on my career, because when I made a choice to start singing it was because of something that my father had told me which was, ‘There’s no rapper out there that sings and raps and does both things well… and in order to be successful you’re gonna need something other than just what everyone else is doing.”- Drake

In honor of Aaliyah’s life taken too soon, we put together a gallery of facts that you probably didn’t know about the fallen star. Check it out below. Rest in peace, Baby Girl.

Aaliyah File Photos

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

Continue reading 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aaliyah

Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
Latest
11 items
Here Are The Best Celeb Style Moments Of…
 2 hours ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 16 hours ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
 18 hours ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 18 hours ago
01.17.20
‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Tokyo Vanity…
 19 hours ago
01.17.20
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 20 hours ago
01.17.20
These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With…
 22 hours ago
01.17.20
Zazie Beetz Says Braids Might Be A Very…
 23 hours ago
01.17.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 23 hours ago
01.17.20
Rapper Yo-Yo Celebrates 30 Years In Hiphop, Urban…
 23 hours ago
01.17.20
Tyler Perry And Crystal A. Fox Had A…
 24 hours ago
01.17.20
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close