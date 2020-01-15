CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Vivica A. Fox’s Yellow Suit Can Be Stashed For Spring In Your Closet For Less Than $55

No one rocks a suit quite like Vivica A. Fox. Recently, she was spotted wearing an Akris white suit for Fox Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. While the blazer alone cost almost $1500.00, we understand that celebs often drape themselves in only the finest of clothing. However, it’s also really nice to see that Fox can rock suits at all price levels.

She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a bright yellow suit. I love suits in a bold color. If you are not into patterns or want to make a statement, a bright color with a bag that pops is always a way to take your menswear ensemble up a notch. I also love that she understands a high-low fashion moment. While the suit was Zara, the bodysuit underneath was Wolford and she paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps. Her door knocker earrings and necklace were by Simone I. Smith Jewelry.

She wore this suit on a Sunday and it looks like to some kind of event of function. This suit would be super cute to wear to church during the spring and then go have a bottomless brunch with your girls. The moment I spotted it, I went straight to Zara to look for it; however, it wasn’t on site. I figured it was one of those pieces she had for awhile in her closet, but just had not worn.

However, there was a mustard color suit that you can score for less than a monthly gym membership. Keep reading to see and learn where to shop.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

