CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta are celebrating 107 years today! And guess what? Black Tony thought we were talking about Delta Airlines’ flight attendants the whole time.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Continue reading Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 18 hours ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 19 hours ago
01.14.20
LET’S MAKEUP: Niecy Nash Used Her Favorite Foundation…
 19 hours ago
01.14.20
‘Congratulations To Those Men’: 8 Women Directors Who…
 20 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 20 hours ago
01.14.20
Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related…
 21 hours ago
01.14.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore Go…
 21 hours ago
01.14.20
13 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed…
 22 hours ago
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…
 22 hours ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
STX Films' 'Second Act' Photo Call Los Angeles
Who Was Snubbed By The Oscars?
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close