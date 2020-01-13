The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta are celebrating 107 years today! And guess what? Black Tony thought we were talking about Delta Airlines’ flight attendants the whole time.
Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
3 photos Launch gallery
1. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Natalie ColeSource: 1 of 3
2. K. MichelleSource: 2 of 3
3. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela BassettSource: 3 of 3
Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com