GET THE LOOK: Vivica Fox Suited Up In Winter White And You Can Do The Same For Less

Actress Vivica Fox always makes an entrance when she steps out on the red carpet. It was no exception when she attended Fox Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. The beauty arrived with ravishing red hair and gave us blinged out chandelier earrings and a necklace with the letter V on her chest. We see you!

The Empire star opted for an all white suit Akris with circle laser cutouts strategically placed on the pant legs and blazer arms. She wore it sans undershirt and let the V necklace be the centerpiece inbetween her chest. She paired the look with oil spill colored pumps. We see you, Auntie Viv!

All white in the winter is always a great look and white against melanin skin just looks so lovely.

Fox’s blazer alone costs almost $1500.00 and we’re all about style on a budget. You can stunt in all white with these affordable options. Keep clicking to suit up in these all white looks!

