Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Back For “Empire” Finale

Rumors bubbled late last year that Jussie Smollett might appear on the finale of Empire. Fox has put those rumors to rest.

The head of Fox Entertainment, Michael Thorn told The Wrap, “(Smollett) will not be coming back.” Thorn said there had been discussions about the best way to wrap up the series but Jussie is not part of those plans.

As you recall, last year Smollett was dropped from Empire after his claim that he was attacked in a hate crime. He was accused of making the whole thing up.

Have you watched Empire since Smollett was bounced? How has the storyline been?

